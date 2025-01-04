CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $77.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock worth $2,744,179. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.