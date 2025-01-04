CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $350.50 and last traded at $344.70. 682,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,873,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,601 shares of company stock worth $40,755,368 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

