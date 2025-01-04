Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $17.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 1,525,744 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $28,515,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 98.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

