Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.69), with a volume of 101158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.56).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of Diaceutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.
