Distil (LON:DIS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 535876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.
