Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.