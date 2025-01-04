Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
