Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as low as $6.58. Ellington Credit shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 543,373 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $198.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth $468,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit in the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

