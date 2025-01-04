EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Trading Up 11.3% – Should You Buy?

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 33,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

EML Payments Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

