Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 1,827,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,282,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,820.16. This trade represents a 9.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $134,586.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 126.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 230,259 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,656,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 285,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Energy Fuels by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 632,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

