Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 4,103,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,659,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,768 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,107,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,263,000 after acquiring an additional 171,720 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,376,000 after purchasing an additional 466,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 13,139,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

