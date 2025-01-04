Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Announces Annual Dividend of $15.00 (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, January 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 15.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Fairfax Financial stock traded up $9.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,382.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $904.98 and a 1-year high of $1,464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,374.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

