Financial Analysis: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) vs. Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A Grab -3.57% -1.50% -1.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and Grab”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $308.63 million 0.00 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Grab $2.69 billion 7.21 -$434.00 million ($0.02) -240.50

Volatility and Risk

Ucommune International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

Ucommune International has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ucommune International and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grab 1 3 8 0 2.58

Grab has a consensus target price of $5.53, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Ucommune International.

About Ucommune International

(Get Free Report)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.