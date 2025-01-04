Financial Comparison: Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) and Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) and Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stardust Power and Alumina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 0 0 1 2 3.67 Alumina 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stardust Power currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 238.75%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Alumina.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alumina has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stardust Power and Alumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -94.02% Alumina N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. 65.6% of Stardust Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alumina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stardust Power and Alumina”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A $140,000.00 N/A N/A Alumina $500,000.00 5,353.60 -$150.10 million N/A N/A

Stardust Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alumina.

Summary

Stardust Power beats Alumina on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stardust Power

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Alumina

(Get Free Report)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It operates bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia. The company was formerly known as WMC Limited and changed its name to Alumina Limited in December 2002. Alumina Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

