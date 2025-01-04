Financial Contrast: Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) vs. Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Everus and Taylor Morrison Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Everus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50 Taylor Morrison Home 0 1 7 0 2.88

Everus currently has a consensus target price of $67.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus target price of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.64%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Everus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus N/A N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home 10.39% 15.91% 9.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Everus and Taylor Morrison Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.2% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everus and Taylor Morrison Home”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus $2.73 billion 1.29 $137.23 million N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home $7.83 billion 0.81 $768.93 million $7.56 8.08

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Everus on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name. In addition, the company offers financial services, title insurance, and closing settlement services. It operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.