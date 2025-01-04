Financial Review: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Jiayin Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 15.77 -$35.50 million ($1.59) -0.22 Jiayin Group $6.00 billion 0.06 $182.75 million $3.00 2.18

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -66.58, indicating that its stock price is 6,758% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -5,329.32% -7.99% -7.61% Jiayin Group 19.17% 43.90% 21.31%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

