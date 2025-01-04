Financial Review: Everus (NYSE:ECG) and Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) and Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hovnanian Enterprises and Everus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hovnanian Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hovnanian Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Everus has a consensus price target of $67.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Hovnanian Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hovnanian Enterprises is more favorable than Everus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

65.4% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Everus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises $3.00 billion 0.26 $242.01 million $32.11 4.04 Everus $2.73 billion 1.29 $137.23 million N/A N/A

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Profitability

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises 8.05% 46.58% 10.04% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats Everus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans, title insurance, and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.