First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on First Solar from $321.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

FSLR opened at $186.43 on Thursday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $135.88 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of First Solar by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

