Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.62. 34,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 52,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.5 %

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

