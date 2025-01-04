Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.62. 34,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 52,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
