Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
About Golden Minerals
