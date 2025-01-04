Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.93 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.19). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,050,283 shares trading hands.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulf Marine Services

In related news, insider Charbel El Khoury acquired 13,455 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £2,018.25 ($2,507.14). 51.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.