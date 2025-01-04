Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$42.20 and last traded at C$42.20. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.00.
Harvia Oyj Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.41.
Harvia Oyj Company Profile
Harvia Oyj manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric and wood burning heaters, as well as combi heaters with steam; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna interior solutions; doors and glass products; hot tubs; control units; infrared cabins, controls, and heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harvia Oyj
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Harvia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.