HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 306.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Veru alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veru

Veru Stock Up 13.1 %

NASDAQ VERU opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.53. Veru has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 115.99% and a negative net margin of 376.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Veru by 34.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 56,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Veru by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Veru by 142.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 56,736 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.