Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 240,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 96,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
