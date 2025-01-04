Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) & Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Financial Comparison

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global 20.60% 16.05% 11.90%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion 0.65 N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global $49.88 million 1.38 $12.48 million $0.28 6.57

This table compares Amentum and Heritage Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amentum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amentum and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heritage Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amentum presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Amentum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amentum is more favorable than Heritage Global.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. The company focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible assets. It acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; and charged-off receivable portfolios. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

