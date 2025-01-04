Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.33. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

