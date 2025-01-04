H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.47. 927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

