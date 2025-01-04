Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading 10.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) traded up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03). 4,628,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 2,377,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.21) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.26. The stock has a market cap of £20.66 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hummingbird Resources plc (AIM: HUM) is a leading multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction gold producing Company, member of the World Gold Council and founding member of Single Mine Origin (www.singlemineorigin.com). The Company currently has two core gold projects, the operational Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali, and the Kouroussa Gold Mine in Guinea, which will more than double current gold production once at commercial production.

Further, the Company has a controlling interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia that is being developed by joint venture partners, Pasofino Gold Limited.

