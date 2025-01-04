hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.10 ($0.24). Approximately 2,268,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,389,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

hVIVO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £129.95 million, a PE ratio of 636.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.66.

About hVIVO

(Get Free Report)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.