Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.25 and traded as high as $32.16. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 145,708 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6975 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

