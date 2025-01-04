Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

