Insider Buying: enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gray acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $10,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,795.70. This represents a 45.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
enVVeno Medical Price Performance
enVVeno Medical stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.22.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than enVVeno Medical
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.