Insider Buying: enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gray acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $10,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,795.70. This represents a 45.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

enVVeno Medical stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 128.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 49,613 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Recommended Stories

