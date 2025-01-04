Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $35,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,539,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,597,038.24. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.61. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.