Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 154,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 168,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

