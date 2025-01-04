Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $13.10.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
