Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $13.10.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

