iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 346,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 241,625 shares.The stock last traded at $57.19 and had previously closed at $57.31.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,794,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8,376.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 383,808 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $9,422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,046,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.