iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.42 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.44 ($0.06). Approximately 326,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,507,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.57 ($0.06).

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.36.

