John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and traded as low as $16.53. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 83,937 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
