JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $243.28 and last traded at $242.12. 1,787,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,020,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.74 and a 200 day moving average of $220.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $684.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

