Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.35 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 88.40 ($1.10). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.07), with a volume of 464,634 shares.

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.35. The stock has a market cap of £435.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4,230.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jupiter Fund Management

In related news, insider James Macpherson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($30,931.68). Company insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

