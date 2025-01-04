Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 3rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

Katana Capital Price Performance

Katana Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Katana Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katana Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.