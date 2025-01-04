Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 3rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.
Katana Capital Price Performance
Katana Capital Company Profile
Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Katana Capital
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Katana Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katana Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.