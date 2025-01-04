Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.93 ($0.06). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 5.08 ($0.06), with a volume of 136,485 shares.

Kromek Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of £31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.12.

About Kromek Group

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we’re striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions.

Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

