Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.59. 7,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 1,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (AAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.