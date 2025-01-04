Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $145.26 and traded as low as $136.55. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 8,933 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MQBKY
Macquarie Group Price Performance
Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.7113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.