Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 141,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 230,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$45.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11.

About Maritime Resources

(Get Free Report)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.