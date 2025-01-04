Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.08.

NYSE MLM opened at $516.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.38. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $482.01 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

