Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.52 and last traded at $95.52, with a volume of 44386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,484.67. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $115,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,144. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 25,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

