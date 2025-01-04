Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and traded as low as $146.25. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $146.25, with a volume of 144 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Merck KGaA Price Performance
About Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
