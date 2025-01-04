Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.38 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.20). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 96.30 ($1.20), with a volume of 1,099,785 shares trading hands.

Metro Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £670.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4,985.00 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.82.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Metro Bank

In other Metro Bank news, insider Robert Sharpe sold 29,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £27,260 ($33,863.35). Company insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.