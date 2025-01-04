MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $310.80 and last traded at $299.75. Approximately 7,769,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 19,012,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.20 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.